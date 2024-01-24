Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGMO. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.45 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

