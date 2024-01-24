Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.25 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,702,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 399,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 378,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

