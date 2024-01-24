Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

PSTG stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $42.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 663,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

