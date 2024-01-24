Provident Trust Co. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Provident Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 7.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $329,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

