Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. Prothena has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

