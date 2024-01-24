ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.85

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 20128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROM. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

