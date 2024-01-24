ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) is Paragon Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 691,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,542 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 14,463,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,292,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

