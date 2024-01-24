Prom (PROM) Price Hits $5.65 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00014184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $6.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00017954 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,856.25 or 1.00042668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00205526 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15972418 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,616,097.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.