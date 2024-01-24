Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.35

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.35 and last traded at $179.17, with a volume of 453180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

