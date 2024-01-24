Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $744,617. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

