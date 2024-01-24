Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 39,945 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,945 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,064,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,204,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

