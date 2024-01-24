Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 13,555 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.