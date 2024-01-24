Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,821,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,726,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

