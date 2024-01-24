Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $167.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.63 and a 52 week high of $169.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

