Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

