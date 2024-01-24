Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 26.3% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,490.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,369.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,139.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,289.69 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.