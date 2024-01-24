Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,248,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session’s volume of 297,578 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PREF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

