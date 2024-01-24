Primis Financial (FRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primis Financial Price Performance

FRST opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 730.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 119,802 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

