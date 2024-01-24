Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Gap Down to $23.31

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $22.75. Premier Financial shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 10,417 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFC. Hovde Group began coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $774.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,148,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 244,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Premier Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 234,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Premier Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

