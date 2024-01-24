Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

POWI stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

