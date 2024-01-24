Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $213.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.81), with a volume of 7669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.39. The stock has a market cap of £30.92 million, a P/E ratio of 647.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.