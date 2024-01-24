Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.
PLXS traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 135,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,376. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.06.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Plexus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
