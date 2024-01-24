Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

PAGP opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

