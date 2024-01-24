Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:PZA opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.85 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.33.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 76.88%. The business had revenue of C$163.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9993271 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.