Piper Sandler Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $201.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 288,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

