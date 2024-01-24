Piper Sandler Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

