Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNW. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $68.14. 444,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

