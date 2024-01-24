Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 8,439 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.10. 905,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,034. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88.



The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

