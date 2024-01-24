Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 3,379 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 6.00% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 176,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000.

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. 49,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $263.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $47.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

