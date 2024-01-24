Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. 1,188,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,411. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.