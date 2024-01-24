Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,699. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

