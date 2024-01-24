Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $1,995,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8,489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 803,247 shares of company stock valued at $272,507,763. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.51.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,379,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,043,231. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

