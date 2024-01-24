Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.79. 532,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $450.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.