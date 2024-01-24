Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $68,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

HCA stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.98. 805,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

