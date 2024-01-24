Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

