Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $33.69 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,228. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $346.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

