Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $22.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $200.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

