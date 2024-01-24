Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

BAC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. 24,707,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,730,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

