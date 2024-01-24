Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $17.82 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,855,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

