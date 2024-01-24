Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,612. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

