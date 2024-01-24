Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,338,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

