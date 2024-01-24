Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 16,022 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. 3,565,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,285. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

