Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,876 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express Dividend Announcement

NYSE AXP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,302. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.