Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

