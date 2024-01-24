Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

