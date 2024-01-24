Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lifted by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,134 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 4.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $845,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.65.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $90.88. 5,560,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,032. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

