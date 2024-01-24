PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 0.8 %

PCG opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

