Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Pfizer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pfizer to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

