Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1458921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $21,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

