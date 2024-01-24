Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock worth $92,401 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

